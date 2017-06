MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin and Abu Dhabi's crown prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahayan, discussed the Qatar crisis in a phone call on Tuesday, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Both of them called for efforts to resolve the crisis, it added.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.