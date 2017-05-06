Russia's Lavrov, U.S. Tillerson discuss de-escalation in Syria | Reuters

MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson have discussed issues relating to the de-escalation of the situation in Syria following Astana talks, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Its statement said the two had discussed how to bring stability to the ceasefire process and further Russia-U.S. contacts.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.