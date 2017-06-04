You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News
  3. Russian man shoots eight dead in drunken village quarrel, officials say

Russian man shoots eight dead in drunken village quarrel, officials say

WorldAFPJun, 04 2017 14:13:32 IST

Moscow: A man has been detained after shooting dead eight people in a drunken dispute at a weekend cottage in a village outside Moscow, Russian investigators
said.

The alleged assailant gunned down five men and three women after a drinking session last night turned violent in the village of Redkino, some 110 kilometres northwest of Moscow, the Investigative Committee said.

"During the get-together there was a domestic dispute between the guests, after which the suspect left and then returned with a hunting rifle," investigators said in a statement, adding that the man had been "drinking spirits".

"He fired several shots, as a result of which at least eight people died."

Investigators said the shooter — a resident of Moscow born in 1974 — was detained on suspicion of mass murder after survivors managed to call the police.


Published Date: Jun 04, 2017 02:13 pm | Updated Date: Jun 04, 2017 02:13 pm

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 5AUS Vs BAN
2Jun 6ENG Vs NZ
3Jun 7PAK Vs SA
4Jun 8IND Vs SL
5Jun 9NZ Vs BAN
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores