Russian long-range bombers hit Islamic State targets in Syria - agencies | Reuters

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Six Russian long-range bombers struck Islamic State targets in Syria’s Deir al-Zor province, Russian news agencies quoted Russia’s Defence Ministry as saying on Tuesday. The TU-22M3 bombers took off from a base in Russia, flew to Syria and bombed IS targets as well as weapons and ammunitions depots, they said. It was unclear when the bombing run was carried out.

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.