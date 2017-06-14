Russia will respond to United States' attempt to encircle it with missile defence systems: Vladimir Putin

Moscow: President Vladimir Putin said Moscow will react to Washington's attempts to encircle Russia with missile defence systems, Russian News Agency Tass reported on Wednesday.

"The US missile defence systems will be installed in Eastern Europe, Mediterranean and the northern seas. The systems have already been installed in Alaska, so practically the entire Russian territory will be surrounded by these systems," Xinhua news agency quoted Putin as saying in an interview with American film director Oliver Stone.

Putin indicates that this was another major strategic mistake because Russia will respond adequately to all these actions. "It will mean nothing more than another round of arms race," he declared.

The Russian leader also noted that after the US quit the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty (ABMT) in 2002, Russia was forced to develop its missile strike capabilities in order to maintain the strategic balance of forces in the world.

Putin also said that Moscow was seeking to continue dialogue with Washington on issues related to maintaining nuclear balance and disarmament.

He said a large-scale conflict between the US and Russia with the use of nuclear weapons would be a defeat for both sides.

"I think no one will be able to survive in such a conflict. The missile shield would not have protected the US territory," said Putin, noting that it was important to prohibit unilateral actions.