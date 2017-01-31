Russia urges Ukraine to stop 'armed provocations in eastern region | Reuters

MOSCOW The Russian Foreign Ministry urged Kiev on Tuesday to halt "armed provocations" in the rebel-held regions of eastern Ukraine, which it said was "on the verge of humanitarian and ecological catastrophe".The comments were issued amid a flare up between government forces and rebels in eastern Ukraine where clashes led to the highest casualty toll in weeks.

