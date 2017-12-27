Russia: Several injured after blast in Saint Petersburg supermarket, say police

A blast at a supermarket in Saint Petersburg, Russia has left several people injured, according to a report by AFP.

#BREAKING Blast in supermarket in Saint Petersburg, Russia, several injured: police — AFP news agency (@AFP) December 27, 2017

Sky News reported that four people were taken to hospital after the explosion. The supermarket has reportedly been evacuated.

This isn't the first time Saint Petersburg has been targeted this year.

In April, at least 10 people were killed and 50 others injured when an explosion ripped through a subway train in Saint Petersburg.

Russia's National Anti-Terrorist Committee (NAK) said an unidentified explosive device went off on a train that was travelling between Sennaya Ploshchad and Tekhnologichesky Institut stations.

