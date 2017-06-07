You are here:
Russia says no preparations underway yet for Vladimir Putin-Donald Trump meeting

WorldReutersJun, 07 2017 18:41:53 IST

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that no preparations were underway yet for a meeting between Russian president Vladimir Putin and United States president Donald Trump.

Papier mache caricatures depicting U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are pictured during preparations for the upcoming Rose Monday carnival parade in Cologne, Germany, February 21, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay - RTSZM65

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the statement in a conference call with reporters.

The Izvestia newspaper cited Peskov earlier on Wednesday as saying there was still no firm date set for the meeting, which may take place at the time of a G20 meeting in Germany in July.

Peskov told reporters on the same conference call that Moscow considered a decision by European Union ambassadors to extend sanctions which place a raft of restrictions on annexed Crimea illegal, saying it would hurt European producers.

On Sunday, Putin had strongly denied he had any compromising material about Trump in a sometimes combative televised interview broadcast.

"Well, this is just another load of nonsense," Putin said on NBC News. "Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly," when asked whether he had any damaging information on the Republican president.

The remarks were the latest in a series of denials from Moscow that have had little impact so far on a political crisis in the United States over potential links between Russia and Trump's inner circle.


