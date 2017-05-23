Donald Trump's ex-NSA Micheal Flynn will refuse to hand over documents to US Senate: Reports

Washington: US president Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn will refuse to hand over documents to the Senate to clarify his contacts with Russia, local media reported.

Flynn on Monday will avail himself of the protection afforded by the Constitution not to turn over potentially incriminating documents requested by the Senate and deemed to be relevant to the investigation into Russian attempts to influence the result of the November election.

The legal team of the former Army general has recommended that Flynn not hand over incriminating documents without first obtaining immunity, Efe news reported.

Citing sources close to Flynn, Fox News and ABC reported that the former adviser on Monday will invoke the Fifth Amendment and refuse to respond to queries in the case if a grand jury has not charged or indicted him.

Flynn was forced to resign amid the administration crisis that erupted when it emerged that he had hidden information from Vice President Mike Pence about his contacts with Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak during the transition period.

Last week, US media outlets revealed intelligence information that the Russians were privately hoping to be able to influence the US administration through Flynn, had he remained within Trump's inner circle.

In December 2015, Flynn travelled to Moscow to participate in the anniversary celebration for Russian RT television, for which he received $45,000, a payment he should have revealed to US authorities.

In addition, the Turkish government's payment to Flynn of more than $500,000 to represent its interests in Washington is also being probed.