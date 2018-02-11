Rescuers say there are bodies 'everywhere'

One witness told The Sun there was an "explosion" while the plane was still in the air. Images on the internet show parts of the plane lying in a snowy field as rescuers described seeing bodies "everywhere". The explosion led to “windows trembling”, the witness said. Local sources also said that investigator were looking into whether one of the engines on the An-148 had exploded just 10 minutes after take-off.