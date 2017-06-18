Russia claims to have killed two top Islamic State commanders, 180 terrorists in Syria in early June

Moscow: The Russian Air forces eliminated two top Islamic State field commanders and some 180 terrorists during airstrikes in Syria in early June, the Russian defence ministry said.

Based on disclosures by their unmanned aerial vehicles, the Russian troops in Syria carried out strikes on Islamic State militants and thwarted the terrorist group's planned sortie against the defence lines of the Syrian government forces in Deir ez-Zor, Xinhua cited a statement of the ministry on Saturday.

"The preemptive airstrikes, which the Russian Aerospace Forces carried out on the sites of Islamic State facilities on 6 June and 8 June, killed Islamic State field commanders Abu Omar al-Baljiki and Abu Yassin al-Masri".

In addition, a total of 180 IS militants were also killed, and 16 automotive and armored vehicles and tanks, one artillery, four control posts and an ammunition storage depot were destroyed as a result of the strikes, Russia's Interfax news agency cited the ministry's statement as saying.

The defense ministry said on Friday that an airstrike it carried out in northern Syria on 28 May might have killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. So far, no official confirmation of it has been released.