Road accident in China's Guilin injures 32 kindergarten children

Beijing: Thirty-two kindergarten children have been injured when a minibus they were travelling fell into a roadside ditch

in south China, official media reported on Wednesday.

The accident took palace when the minibus rented by a kindergarten veered off the road and fell into a ditch on Tuesday in Lingui District in the city of Guilin of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The injured are being treated in two local hospitals. They mainly suffer from bruises, the report said.

The 11-seat bus carried a total of 34 people when the accident happened. The driver has been held in police custody.