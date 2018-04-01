Rex Tillerson scrubbed from state department website as unceremonious firing via tweet takes effect

Washington: Rex Tillerson has all but vanished from the state department's website as his unceremonious firing by tweet took effect over the weekend.

The "Secretary of State Tillerson" link on the department's homepage disappeared overnight and was replaced with a generic "Secretary of State" tab.

When clicked, it leads to a page that informs visitors that Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan became "acting Secretary of State on 1 April, 2018."

Links that had connected to Tillerson's speeches, travels and other events now display those of Sullivan.

The link to Tillerson's biography as the 69th secretary of state returns a "We're sorry, that page can't be found" message.

President Donald Trump fired Tillerson in a Twitter post on 13 March but his departure did not become official until 31 March.