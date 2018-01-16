Retired defence officers say Nitin Gadkari's comments on navy will have impact on morale

Mumbai: Four former defence officials on Monday expressed hurt and anguish at the remarks made by Union Minister for Shipping Nitin Gadkari against the Navy at a public function in Mumbai a few days ago.

The minister, during his speech, had said that his ministry would not "give an inch of land" for Naval housing in south Mumbai.

Retired officials Captain Raj Mohindra, Captain Ashok Batra, Commodore Mike Bhanda and Major SK Lamba in a statement said these were agonising and distressing to Navy personnel.

"We can well imagine the deleterious impact of these on not only morale of the officers, men and women of this proud fighting service but also on the gallant personnel of the other two services," the statement said.

The statement issued by these four retired officials asserted that they did not represent any organisation.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant lauded the Navy officials for taking a firm stand against the Union government’s plan for a floating jetty at Malabar Hill.

"Many influential people under the disguised name of 'development' try to pressurise the administration to compromise on crucial security norms for their personal interest. The MPCC appreciates the Western Naval Command’s objections whenever it felt the security of Mumbai is endangered for private helipads, floating hotels etc," Sawant said in a statement.

He added that the Navy "must not bow down to pressure from anyone even if he or she is at a very high position."