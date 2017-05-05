Report registered against Nawaz Sharif for allegedly 'creating hatred' towards Pakistan Army

You are here:
May, 05 2017

Islamabad: Pakistani police have registered a report against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for allegedly provoking people and creating hatred against the armed forces.

File image of Nawaz Sharif. AP

The report was lodged at Civil Line police in Rawalpindi on Wednesday by advocate Ishtiaq Ahmed Mirza, who claimed to be the chairman of the 'IM Pakistan' party.

The one-page report registered by the police is not an FIR and is known in local parlance as 'roznamcha'.

The Dawn newspaper reported that Mirza claimed he had received a video clip on WhatsApp which showed a man making a speech. He said the man delivering the speech was Sharif himself who was allegedly provoking people and creating hatred against the armed forces.

The complainant asked for the registration of a case against Sharif, head of the PML-N party. Mirza claimed that his political party was registered with the Election Commission of Pakistan, the report said.

Pakistan's military has always played a crucial role in the country's politics. The army has ruled Pakistan for more than 33 years of the country's 70-year history.


