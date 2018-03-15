Ram Nath Kovind becomes first Indian president to visit Madagascar; will interact with businessmen, students today

Antananarivo: President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday reached Madagascar, on the second leg of his two-nation state visit to Africa and the Indian Ocean Region.

This is the first ever visit by a President or Prime Minister of India to this country.

Flying in from Mauritius, Kovind was received at the Ivato International Airport in Antananarivo by Prime Minister Olivier Solonandrasan and accorded a ceremonial welcome.

After the delegation-level talks, the president was conferred the Grand Cross of the Second Class by Solonandrasan. This is the highest honour Madagascar bestows on a non-citizen.

On Thursday, the president will interact with members of the India-Madagascar Business Forum, and then address students and the academic community at the University of Antananarivo before leaving for India.