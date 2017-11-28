Rajnath Singh in Moscow: Russia to assist India in setting up crisis management centre

Moscow: Russia will assist India in setting up a national crisis management centre in the country to handle disaster and other emergency situations.

This was agreed during a meeting between Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Russian minister for emergency situations Vladimir Puchkov on Tuesday.

Both sides agreed that EMERCOM of Russia would cooperate with India in the establishment of the National Crisis Management Centre (NCMC) in India, an official statement said.

Singh held detailed discussions with Puchkov on cooperation in disaster management. They reviewed the progress made on the agreement on disaster management signed in 2010. They also agreed on a programme of training of specialists and sharing of each other's experiences as well as best practices in the field of Disaster Management, the statement said.

The two leaders later signed a joint implementation plan for 2018-19 for cooperation in disaster management. Singh also met Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of the Security Council of Russian Federation, on Monday.

During the meeting, both sides reinforced their determination to further strengthen their cooperation in the sectors of security and counter-terrorism.

They also reviewed the implementation of the agreement on information security signed in October 2016. Both sides have welcomed the ongoing cooperation and the regular exchange of visits between the two national security councils.

During his three-day visit to Russia, Singh will visit the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation and hold talks with director Alexander Bortnikov. Later, he will attend a reception organised by the Indian community.