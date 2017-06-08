Qatar's Al Jazeera TV says it has come under cyber attack | Reuters

You are here:
WorldReutersJun, 08 2017 23:01:53 IST

DUBAI Pan-Arab satellite network Al Jazeera said on Thursday it had come under a large scale cyber attack.

Al Jazeera is the flagship broadcaster for Qatar, which is in a stand-off with fellow Arab states over alleged ties to terrorism, a row which is endangering stability in the region.

"Al Jazeera Media Network under cyber attack on all systems, websites & social media platforms," it said on Twitter. Reuters could not immediately validate the report. (Reporting by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Published Date: Jun 08, 2017 11:01 pm | Updated Date: Jun 08, 2017 11:01 pm

