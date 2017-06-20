Qatari foreign minister to go to Washington to discuss Gulf rift, impact on terrorism fight | Reuters

DOHA Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said on Monday that he plans to travel to the United States next week to discuss the impact of a rift with Gulf Arab states on its economy and on the fight against terrorism.

Sheikh Mohammed also told journalists in Doha that Qatar was ready to engage in a dialogue with other Gulf parties to resolve the crisis based on clear principles and that Doha still believed a solution was possible through Kuwaiti mediation.

(Reporting by Tom Finn, writing by Sami Aboudi, editing by Larry Kimng)

