Qatar files complaint against Saudi threat of shooting down flights, 'terrorising travelers'

Doha: Qatar has filed a complaint with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) against Saudi Arabia's threat of shooting down Qatari passenger flights, the media reported on Sunday.

The complaint criticised a TV report of Saudi Arabia, which Qatar described as "attempts to terrorise travelers" flying with Qatari national flag carrier, Qatar news agency (QNA) reported.

Al Arabiya TV, based in Dubai, aired a TV report which claimed "right of the siege countries to shoot down any Qatar Airways passenger aircraft" if it flew into their airspace, containing an animation of downing of a Qatari Airways passenger plane, the QNA said.

The report constitutes a clear and serious violation of international treaties and conventions, particularly the 1944 Chicago Convention, the international air traffic service agreement and international air law, Qatar said, according to the QNA.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Egypt imposed a land, sea and air blockade on Qatar on 5 June, accusing it of supporting extremism, which Qatar had denied, Xinhua news agency reported.

The ICAO is a specialised agency of the UN, which codifies the principles and techniques of international air navigation.