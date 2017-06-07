Qatar crisis: Turkey disapproves of sanctions, offers to mediate with Gulf countries

Ankara: President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that he has disapproved the sanctions imposed on Qatar following the diplomatic stand-off between several Arab countries and Qatar.

"I want to clearly say that we disapprove the sanctions on Qatar", Erdogan was quoted by the state-run Anadolu Agency.

"These developments, coming at a time when we need solidarity and cooperation more than ever, are no good for any country in the region", he noted in a fasting breaking iftar dinner organised by the ruling Justice and Development Party in the capital Ankara.

On the same day, the Turkish president continued his efforts in order to ease tensions after decisions by Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Egypt, Yemen, Libya and Maldives to cut diplomatic ties with Qatar over claims of the latter's "terrorism support".

According to presidential sources, Erdogan has held phone calls with several leaders including Russian president Vladimir Putin, French president Emmanuel Macron, Jordan's king Abdullah II and Lebanese prime minister Saad Hariri.

The Prime Minister of Turkey Binali Yildirim said on Monday that Ankara hopes that the countries will create a solution through dialogue and calm. "The Turkish government is continuing its work at every level", he added.