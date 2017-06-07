Qatar crisis: Jordan scales down diplomatic ties, closes Al-Jazeera office in Amman

Amman: Jordan on Tuesday has decided to lower its diplomatic representation in Qatar, the state-run Petra news agency reported.

Jordan has also decided to revoke the license of Al Jazeera channel in the country, Minister of State for Media Affairs and the Government Spokesman Mohammad Momani said on Tuesday.

The decision, which is part of Jordan's strategy to preserve stability in the region, was taken after looking into the reasons of the crises between several Arab states and Qatar, according to Momani. Jordan hopes for overcoming this unfortunate stage, he said.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Egypt on Monday had announced that they have cut their diplomatic relations with Doha after a week of tit-for-tat and accusations on "terrorism support".

The announcement by the Saudi-led coalition to severe diplomatic ties with Qatar marks the culmination of a year-long dispute between some Gulf Arab states and Qatar.