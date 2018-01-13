ASSOCIATE
Protests against re-election of Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernandez last November turns violent

World AP Jan 13, 2018 14:19:49 IST

Tegucigalpa: Protests against the re-election of Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez have turned violent with security forces firing tear gas and some marchers breaking windows and setting fires.

Military police stand amid tear gas as they clash with supporters of opposition presidential candidate Salvador Nasralla near the presidential house in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. AP

Military police stand amid tear gas as they clash with supporters of opposition presidential candidate Salvador Nasralla in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. AP

Video from Friday 's protests showed former President Manuel Zelaya being shoved by military police. Zelaya and defeated presidential candidate Salvador Nasralla also suffered the effects of tear gas.

Hernandez was awarded the electoral win weeks after the November vote and a disputed vote tally. The opposition
alleged fraud and plans to continue protesting through Hernandez's swearing in on 27 January.

Security forces and protesters were injured during the clash. Miguel Osorio, spokesman at the University School
Hospital, says 10 people were treated there. Hernandez blamed the opposition for the violence, noting that protesters had damaged the nearby Marriott hotel.


