Prince Harry, Suits actress Meghan Markle engaged; royal wedding slated for Spring 2018

The Prince of Wales, Charles, just announced the engagement of his younger son Prince Harry to film and television actor Meghan Markle, who is most famous for her role as Rachel Zane in the legal-drama Suits.

The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle.

In an official statement, the Kensington Palace spokespersons said that Prince Harry and Markle became engaged in London earlier this month.

Prince Harry has informed The Queen and other close members of The Royal Family about his engagement. The wedding is expected to take place in spring 2018. Further details are expected to be announced in due course. Prince Harry and Markle will appear for a photo call at Kensington Palace later this afternoon (27 November). The couple will also take part in a broadcast interview to be aired today evening (UK time). Markle and Harry will live in Nottingham Cottage in the Kensington Palace.

Prince Harry has informed The Queen and other close members of The Royal Family.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said of the engagement: 'We are very excited for Harry and Meghan. It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together.'

The couple started dating in July 2016 and made their first public appearance as a couple in the month of September, the same year. They attended the Invictus Games, a special sports event conducted for injured soldiers.

Meghan Markle will be the first American to marry into the royal family since Wallis Simpson famously wed King Edward VIII, forcing his abdication from the throne, almost 81 years ago, Vanity Fair reported. In the same Vanity Fair report, Markle said of her relationship with Harry: “We’re two people who are really happy and in love. We were very quietly dating for about six months before it became news, and I was working during that whole time, and the only thing that changed was people’s perception. Nothing about me changed. I’m still the same person that I am, and I’ve never defined myself by my relationship.”