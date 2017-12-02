You are here:
Pope Francis wraps up Asia tour with visit to orphanage day after acknowledging plight of Rohingya Muslims

WorldAPDec, 02 2017 13:25:10 IST

Dhaka: Pope Francis is wrapping up his Asian trip with a visit to an orphanage and home for the disabled run by Mother Teresa's order and a meeting with Bangladeshi priests and nuns.

File image of Pope Francis in Myanmar. AP

At the "Mother Teresa" home on Saturday, two little girls in floral dresses grabbed Francis' hand and walked him through the courtyard. He was nearly mobbed by nuns in the Missionaries of Charity trademark blue-trimmed saris.

Francis' final day in Bangladesh came after his emotional encounter with Rohingya Muslim refugees on Friday.

Pronouncing "Rohingya" in public for the first time on the trip, Francis begged their forgiveness for the "indifference of the world" to their plight.


He said, "The presence of God today also is called 'Rohingya.'"


