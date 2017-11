Pope Francis seeks to defuse rising tensions on Korean peninsula, Vatican to host nuclear disarmament conference

Vatican City: Pope Francis is seeking to defuse rising nuclear tensions on the Korean peninsula and to boost support for disarmament with a Vatican conference that will bring together 11 Nobel Peace Prize winners, United Nations and NATO officials, and representatives from a handful of countries with the bomb.

For some analysts, Francis' address at the gathering on Friday will provide a welcome break in the heated war of words between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un as Trump continues his first trip to Asia as president.

The Vatican hopes the conference will do more by further discrediting the Cold War-era idea that atomic weapons serve a purpose for deterrence and global security.

"For some people, it's pie in the sky," conference organiser and top papal adviser Monsignor Silvano Tomasi said.

"But at this time, I think it's very important to alert public opinion that the presence in the world of thousands of atomic bombs doesn't guarantee the security of anyone."

The conference is the first major international gathering since 122 countries approved a new UN treaty in July calling for the complete elimination of nuclear weapons. However, none of the nuclear powers and no NATO members signed on.

They argued the treaty's lofty ideals were unrealistic given the rapid expansion of North Korea's nuclear weapons program.

The treaty received a boost from the Nobel committee when it awarded the peace prize this year to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, an advocacy group that was instrumental in getting the pact approved.

ICAN's executive director, Beatrice Fihn, is one of the Nobel laureates who will address the Vatican conference.

"What's so significant about this conference is that it draws attention to and underscores the treaty and the Nobel prize, and says, 'This is serious stuff,'" said George Lopez, who served on an experts panel that advised the UN Security Council on North Korea sanctions.

Francis is "keeping the issue alive and adding a new dimension," said Lopez, who is attending the conference as a member of a delegation from the University of Notre Dame.

The Holy See has consistently opposed nuclear weapons and supported nonproliferation and disarmament efforts, and history's first Latin American pope has strongly backed that line.

But Francis brings to the table arguments based on his other papal priorities: that atomic weapons are a threat to the environment, that the costs of developing them could be put to far better use, and that the world would be a far safer place if dialogue prevailed over confrontation.