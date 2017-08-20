You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News
  3. Pope Francis calls for end to 'inhuman violence' after attacks in Burkina Faso, Spain, Finland

Pope Francis calls for end to 'inhuman violence' after attacks in Burkina Faso, Spain, Finland

WorldAPAug, 20 2017 16:32:06 IST

Vatican City: Pope Francis is calling for an end to the "inhuman violence" that has targeted innocents in Burkina Faso, Spain and Finland in recent days.

File photo of Pope Francis. Reuters

File photo of Pope Francis. Reuters

Francis led the crowd gathered in St Peter's Square for his Sunday noon blessing in prayer for the victims, and said the world was carrying in its heart "the pain of these terrorist attacks."

He begged God to "free the world from this inhuman violence".

Eighteen people were killed in the Burkina Faso capital a week ago when Islamic extremists gunned down patrons at a popular restaurant. In Spain, members of an extremist cell mowed down pedestrians in Barcelona and a nearby seaside resort, killing 14 and injuring more than 120.

In Finland on Friday, an 18-year-old Moroccan asylum seeker stabbed two people to death and wounded seven.


Published Date: Aug 20, 2017 04:32 pm | Updated Date: Aug 20, 2017 04:32 pm


Also See







Caraoke: Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana groove to songs from Bareilly Ki Barfi while on the road



Top Stories



Cricket Scores