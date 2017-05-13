Poll gives UK Conservatives big lead ahead of June election | Reuters

You are here:
WorldReutersMay, 13 2017 21:52:02 IST

LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party maintained a strong lead over the main opposition Labour Party, ahead of a June 8 national election, according to an ORB opinion poll for The Telegraph.The Conservatives were at 46 percent, unchanged from ORB's previous poll, against Labour's 32 percent, up 1 percent.

The poll put the centrist Liberal Democrats on 8 percent and the anti-European Union UK Independence Party at 7 percent, both down 1 percent.

ORB surveyed 1,508 voters. Its interviews were carried out before the leak of the Labour manifesto on Wednesday.

Ja (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Gareth Jones)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Published Date: May 13, 2017 09:52 pm | Updated Date: May 13, 2017 09:52 pm

