Police in Finland says it is probing stabbing incident as a terror attack

Helsinki: Police are now investigating a stabbing spree in Finland that left two people dead as a terrorist attack, police said on Saturday, identifying the suspect as an 18-year-old Moroccan citizen.

"The act had been investigated as murder, but during thenight we received additional information which indicates that the criminal offenses are now terrorist killings," police said in a statement.

The suspect's "identity is known to the police. He is an 18-year-old Moroccan citizen," it said.