Police in Finland says it is probing stabbing incident as a terror attack

WorldIANSAug, 19 2017 14:42:52 IST

Helsinki: Police are now investigating a stabbing spree in Finland that left two people dead as a terrorist attack, police said on Saturday, identifying the suspect as an 18-year-old Moroccan citizen.

Representational image. AP

"The act had been investigated as murder, but during thenight we received additional information which indicates that the criminal offenses are now terrorist killings," police said in a statement.

The suspect's "identity is known to the police. He is an 18-year-old Moroccan citizen," it said.


