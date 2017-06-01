PM May's Conservatives lead Labour by six points ahead of June election - the Sun | Reuters

You are here:
WorldReutersJun, 01 2017 00:17:52 IST

Ahead of Britain's June 8 election, Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party has a 6 percentage point lead over opposition Labour Party, a SurveyMonkey poll for the Sun showed on Wednesday.

The poll, which has a margin of error of 1.5 points, was conducted among nearly 19,000 voters over the past week, the newspaper said. bit.ly/2qGlhQw

The SurveyMonkey poll put the Tories on 44 percent and Labour on 38 percent while the Liberal Democrats were on 6 percent and the UK Independence Party 4 percent. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Published Date: Jun 01, 2017 12:17 am | Updated Date: Jun 01, 2017 12:17 am

