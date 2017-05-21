You are here:
Plane crashes into airport truck at Los Angeles; 8 injured

Los Angeles: Eight people were injured after an Aeromexico flight clipped an airport utility truck, flipping it over, shortly after landing at Los Angeles International Airport, authorities said.

An airport utility truck is seen overturned after an Aeromexico flight clipped the truck, flipping it over, shortly after landing at Los Angeles International Airport. AP

The Boeing 737 was taxiing to an arrival gate on Saturday when it collided with a utility truck carrying eight people, fire and airport officials said.

"It clipped a service truck," said Rob Pedregon, a Los Angeles Airport Police spokesman. "They had already landed and were taxiing."

Two people in the truck were seriously hurt, and six people in the truck suffered minor injuries, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

No one was hurt on the flight from Mexico City, which was carrying about 146 passengers and crew. The plane's wing was damaged in the collision, the fire department said.

Airport operations were not affected, Pedregon said. Messages were left for Aeromexico seeking comment. Messages to the FAA and airport representatives were not immediately returned.


Published Date: May 21, 2017 09:15 am | Updated Date: May 21, 2017 09:15 am

