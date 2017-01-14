Plan for pink pussyhats in Washington after Trump's inauguration | Reuters

The National Mall in Washington D.C. could become a sea of bright pink the day after Donald Trump is inaugurated as U.S. president if the vision of a pair of Los Angeles women is realized. For the last two months, Krista Suh and Jayna Zweiman have been calling on people around the world to make 1.17 million pink "pussyhats" for those attending the Women's March, a rally on Jan. 21 organized with hopes bringing attention to civil and human rights issues. The name of the hats comes partly from president-elect Trump's comments in the infamous 2005 tape that came to light during his campaign, in which - discussing women - he said: "Grab them by the pussy. You can do anything." The project is meant to "create a sea of pink hats which is going to be a strong collective visual statement," Zweiman said.

It is also meant to involve "people across the country and the world who want to be a part of the march but can't physically be there and want to support the marchers," she said. The women have asked for help from volunteers around the world to sew, crochet or knit pink hats with ears by using simple patterns available on the project's website.

Marchers can get a hat by contacting a maker through an online distribution system, through social media or at sites in Washington D.C. "So it's a distribution system that's very grass roots and our aim is to get a hat on every marcher's head who wants one," Zweiman said.

"We're using the charge of the word to get people's attention and get people to pay attention to women's rights and we're also using the word as an opening to conversation and to deeper issues politically," Suh said. (Writing by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Andrew Bolton)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.