Pippa Middleton and hedge fund manager James Matthews tie the knot in 'almost-royal' event

May, 20 2017

Pippa Middleton got to the church on time Saturday, 20 May 2017, for her wedding to a wealthy financier with a party of senior royals, including her sister, looking on.

She and hedge fund manager James Matthews are marrying a church in rural England.

Pippa Middleton, right, is escorted by her father Michael Middleton, as she arrives for her wedding to James Matthews, at St Mark’s Church in Englefield, England, Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the younger sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge is to marry hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte are in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William. (Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP)

Middleton arrived at the church accompanied by her father in a vintage convertible. She was wearing a bespoke wedding gown designed by Giles Deacon and a long veil by prominent hat-maker Stephen Jones.

Matthews arrived shortly before his bride-to-be in formal wear.

The wedding party includes Prince George, a page boy at 3, and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte, a bridesmaid. They arrived with their mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, Pippa's sister.

Prince William and Prince Harry arrived together wearing formal suits.

There was sporadic rain in the area mixed with periods of sunshine. Well-wishers and hordes of reporters gathered outside the church grounds but were kept far from the building.

The ceremony is at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, to be followed by a later reception at the bride's parents' estate in nearby Bucklebury.

The airspace above both villages has been closed to prevent intrusive press crews from flying overhead or launching drones to get video footage.

There is speculation Harry will bring his American girlfriend, actress Meghan Markle, to the reception.


Published Date: May 20, 2017 05:00 pm | Updated Date: May 20, 2017 05:00 pm

