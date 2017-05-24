Philippines' Duterte brings forward meeting with Russia's Putin - Tass | Reuters

MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte late on Tuesday, TASS news agency cited the Kremlin as saying, instead of meeting on Thursday as originally planned.

Duterte on Tuesday declared martial law in southern Mindanao province after fighting raged in southern Marawi City between the army and militants linked to Islamic state.

