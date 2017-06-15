Pentagon sees more 'agility' with new power on Afghan troops levels | Reuters

You are here:
WorldReutersJun, 15 2017 03:31:49 IST

WASHINGTON President Donald Trump's decision to empower the Pentagon to set troop levels in Afghanistan will increase the U.S. military's agility, giving U.S. forces greater latitude to "provide air power and other vital support," the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

"The delegation of this authority does not in itself change the force levels for Afghanistan," Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said in a statement.

"Rather, it ensures the Department of Defense can facilitate our missions and align our commitment to the rapidly evolving security situation, giving our troops greater latitude to provide air power and other vital support." (Reporting by Phil Stewart)

Published Date: Jun 15, 2017 03:31 am | Updated Date: Jun 15, 2017 03:31 am

