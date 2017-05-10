You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News
  3. Pentagon says it will arm Syrian Kurds, despite Turkey's objections | Reuters

Pentagon says it will arm Syrian Kurds, despite Turkey's objections | Reuters

WorldReutersMay, 10 2017 01:00:10 IST

VILNIUS President Donald Trump has authorized arming Kurdish fighters in Syria "as necessary to ensure a clear victory" in a planned assault to retake the city of Raqqa from Islamic State, the Pentagon said on Tuesday, in a likely blow to U.S. ties with Turkey.

Ankara had fiercely opposed supplying the Kurdish elements of the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, viewing the YPG as the Syrian extension of the Kurdish PKK militant group, which has fought an insurgency in Turkey's southeast since 1984.

"We are keenly aware of the security concerns of our coalition partner Turkey," Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White, who is travelling with Defense Secretary Jim Mattis in Lithuania, said in a statement. "We want to reassure the people and government of Turkey that the U.S. is committed to preventing additional security risks and protecting our NATO ally." (Reporting by Phil Stewart in Vilnius; editing by Grant McCool)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Published Date: May 10, 2017 01:00 am | Updated Date: May 10, 2017 01:00 am

Also See







T20 LEAGUE SCHEDULE
MatchDateDetails
1May 10GL Vs DD
2May 11MI Vs KXIP
3May 12DD Vs RPS
4May 13GL Vs SRH
5May 13KKR Vs MI
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores