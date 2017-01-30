Pentagon making list of Iraqis who worked alongside U.S. forces affected by travel ban | Reuters

WASHINGTON The Pentagon is creating a list of Iraqi's who have worked alongside the United States which will be passed to agencies responsible for implementing President Trump's executive order which restricts entry for people from Iraq and six other Muslim-majority countries, a spokesman said on Monday. "We have been provided the opportunity by the White House to submit names and we are working forward to do that," Pentagon spokesman Captain Jeff Davis said.

Trump's order suspending travel, which he signed on Friday, has prompted angry reactions in Iraq, where more than 5,000 U.S. troops are deployed to help Iraqi and regional Kurdish forces in the war against Islamic State.

(Reporting by Idrees Ali)

