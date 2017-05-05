You are here:
  Pentagon: al Shabaab attackers neutralized in clash that led to U.S. death | Reuters

Pentagon: al Shabaab attackers neutralized in clash that led to U.S. death | Reuters

May, 05 2017

WASHINGTON Al Shabaab militant attackers were "quickly neutralized" amid a clash in Somalia that led to one U.S. service member's death, the first U.S. combat death in that country since the early 1990s, the Pentagon told reporters in a briefing on Friday.

"The objective (of the operation) was a compound and a group of people in that compound who were associated with attacks against U.S., Somalia and Amisom forces," said Pentagon spokesman Captain Jeff Davis, referring to African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) peacekeepers.

U.S. military officials announced the death earlier on Friday and also confirmed two U.S. forces were wounded. (Reporting by Phil Stewart; Writing by Susan Heavey and Phil Stewart)

Published Date: May 05, 2017

