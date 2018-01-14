ASSOCIATE
SPONSORS

You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Pegasus Airlines flight in Turkey skids off runway just metres away from sea, no injuries reported

World AFP Jan 14, 2018 19:29:57 IST

Ankara: A passenger plane late Saturday skidded off the runway just metres away from the sea as it landed at an airport in northern Turkey, local media images showed.

A Boeing 737-800 of Turkey's Pegasus Airlines after skidding off the runway downhill towards the sea at the airport in Trabzon, Turkey. AP

A Boeing 737-800 of Turkey's Pegasus Airlines after skidding off the runway downhill towards the sea at the airport in Trabzon, Turkey. AP

The Pegasus Airlines flight had taken off smoothly from the capital Ankara and landed in Trabzon, but skidded off the runway in the northern airport. No one was injured or killed in the landing.

Dramatic images from CNN Turk broadcaster showed the plane dangerously hanging off a cliff several metres (feet) from the Black Sea, its wheels stuck in the mud.

Other images from Dogan news agency showed smoke emanating from the trapped plane.

Pegasus Airlines confirmed in a statement Sunday there were no injuries among the 162 passengers onboard as well as two pilots and four cabin crew after they were evacuated.

The cause of the incident was not known but an investigation is underway, the Trabzon governor's office said.

One of the passengers, Fatma Gordu, panic erupted onboard during the landing.

"We tilted to the side, the front was down while the plane's rear was up. There was panic; people shouting, screaming," she told state-run news agency Anadolu.

The airport was temporarily shut before reopening on Sunday morning.


Published Date: Jan 14, 2018 19:29 PM | Updated Date: Jan 14, 2018 19:29 PM

Also See






Street art comes to Sassoon Docks: Mumbai's historic fishing district gets a makeover with the St+Art project



Top Stories




Cricket Scores