Paul Ryan mocked for tweet praising tax cut over $1.50 pay rise, deletes it

Washington: US House Speaker Paul Ryan came under fire over a tweet that framed a worker's $ 1.50 per week pay increase as an impressive result of his party's massive tax cut plan, US media reported.

Ryan's tweet, now deleted, told of a secretary featured in an Associated Press report who was "pleasantly surprised" by the marginal pay rise, drawing condemnation from critics who accused the politician of being out of touch with lower-income Americans.

Paul Ryan tweets: "A secretary at a public high school in Lancaster, PA, said she was pleasantly surprised her pay went up $1.50 a week" and bragged that was all due to GOP tax cut. So corporations get 40% cut while middle class gets $1.50 a week more https://t.co/tmH2m89RCG — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) February 3, 2018

But Democrats, who were quick to round on Ryan, pointed out that wealthier Americans and big corporations benefit much more from the tax cuts. "Wells Fargo, fresh off of defrauding millions of Americans, gets $3.4 billion," retorted Minnesota congressman Keith Ellison.

Wells Fargo, fresh off of defrauding millions of Americans, gets $3.4 billion from the GOP tax cut....good job rewarding the crooks. — TimelineTrump (@timeline_trump) February 4, 2018

Paul Ryan deleted his embarrassing tweet of a blatant admission because he and Republicans don’t want you to know the truth: the #GOPTaxScam is a gift to corporate America and the top 1% at your expense. He also doesn’t want you to know he got $500.000.00 from the Koch family. pic.twitter.com/ENXxASfAMP — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) February 3, 2018

Meanwhile, Randy Bryce, a Democrat hoping to unseat Ryan in Wisconsin, saw the blunder as a campaigning opportunity.

Moments ago, @PRyan deleted this tweet after we told him just how out of touch he was. Show Paul Ryan what you think of his tax bill. Chip in $1.50 now to help us repeal and replace Ryan permanently this November.https://t.co/c3Fii4Q0Jn — Randy Bryce (@IronStache) February 3, 2018

The tax bill slashes the federal corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent, and the maximum individual income tax rate, for the nation's wealthiest, drops from 39.6 percent to 37 percent. It also doubles the standard deduction for families, and doubles the child tax credit, while eliminating or limiting several deductions that millions of middle-class families currently claim.