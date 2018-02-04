Co-Sponsor
Paul Ryan mocked for tweet praising tax cut over $1.50 pay rise, deletes it

World AFP Feb 04, 2018 16:54:38 IST

Washington: US House Speaker Paul Ryan came under fire over a tweet that framed a worker's $ 1.50 per week pay increase as an impressive result of his party's massive tax cut plan, US media reported.

Ryan's tweet, now deleted, told of a secretary featured in an Associated Press report who was "pleasantly surprised" by the marginal pay rise, drawing condemnation from critics who accused the politician of being out of touch with lower-income Americans.

But Democrats, who were quick to round on Ryan, pointed out that wealthier Americans and big corporations benefit much more from the tax cuts. "Wells Fargo, fresh off of defrauding millions of Americans, gets $3.4 billion," retorted Minnesota congressman Keith Ellison.

Meanwhile, Randy Bryce, a Democrat hoping to unseat Ryan in Wisconsin, saw the blunder as a campaigning opportunity.

The tax bill slashes the federal corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent, and the maximum individual income tax rate, for the nation's wealthiest, drops from 39.6 percent to 37 percent. It also doubles the standard deduction for families, and doubles the child tax credit, while eliminating or limiting several deductions that millions of middle-class families currently claim.


Published Date: Feb 04, 2018 16:24 PM | Updated Date: Feb 04, 2018 16:54 PM

