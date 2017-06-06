Paris police shoots hammer-wielding attacker near Notre Dame Cathedral; area cordoned off

Paris: Paris police is engaged in a security operation near Notre Dame Cathedral after a French police officer shot and injured a man who attacked him with a hammer outside the cathedral on Tuesday, media reports said. The police urged passers-by to stay away from the area.

The police department tweeted about the operation on Tuesday afternoon but did not provide any details. A large number of police cars filled the area on the Ile de Cite island in the River Seine in the centre of Paris.

Police sealed off the area in front of the cathedral after the incident. French TV reported about panicked tourists fleeing for cover.

Paris is under high security after a string of Islamic extremist attacks in recent years.

With inputs from agencies