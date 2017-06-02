Paris Climate Accord cannot be renegotiated on US' request: United Nations body

New York: The Paris Climate Agreement is a historic treaty signed by over 190 nations and cannot be renegotiated on the request of a single nation, the United Nations's Framework Convention on Climate Change has said.

The UNFCCC, under which the landmark Paris agreement was negotiated and adopted, said it "regrets" the announcement by US President Donald Trump that his government will withdraw from the Paris accord.

Trump, making his announcement from the Rose Garden of the White House said his administration will begin negotiations to re-enter either the Paris Accord or an entirely new pact "on terms that are fair to the United States, its businesses, its workers, its people, its taxpayers".

The UNFCCC secretariat said it notes Trump's intention to renegotiate the modalities for the US participation in the agreement.

"The Paris agreement remains a historic treaty signed by 194 and ratified by 147 counties. Therefore it cannot be renegotiated based on the request of a single Party", UNFCCC said.

It added that it stands ready to engage in dialogue with the United States government regarding the implications of the announcement.

"The Paris Agreement is aimed at reducing risk to economies and lives everywhere, while building the foundation

for a more prosperous, secure and sustainable world. It enjoys profound credibility, as it was forged by all nations and is supported by a growing wave of business, investors, cities, states, regions and citizens", the UN framework convention said, underscoring its commitment to "continue working with all governments and partners in their efforts to fast forward climate action at global and national levels".

Adopted in Paris by the 195 Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) at a conference known as COP21 in December 2015, the Agreement was signed at the world body's headquarters here in April 2016. The Agreement calls on countries to combat climate change and limit global temperature rise to well below 2 degrees

celsius.