Panama Papers case: Pakistan SC names investigators to probe Nawaz Sharif

Islamabad: The three-member bench of the Supreme Court overseeing the implementation of the apex court's verdict in the Panama papers case on Friday named the five members who will probe Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family business dealings abroad.

The officials included in the inquiry team are Brigadier Nauman Saeed from the Inter-Services Intelligence, Aamer Aziz from the State Bank of Pakistan, Bilal Rasool from the Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, Irfan Naeem Mangi from the National Accountability Bureau and Wajid Zia from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). The team will be headed by the FIA director.

"The JIT is directed to commence and complete the investigation and submit its final report in terms of the order dated 20 April. It shall also submit fortnightly progress reports," states the order issued on Friday.

Earlier, the three-judge special bench of the apex court constituted by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar for implementation of the top court's verdict, expressed its anger over attribution of false statements to the superior judiciary by some politicians.