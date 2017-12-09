Palestinian President Abbas won't meet U.S. Pence in region: foreign minister | Reuters

CAIRO (Reuters) - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will not meet U.S. Vice President Mike Pence during his visit to the region and there will be no communication between U.S. and Palestinian officials Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki said on Saturday. U.S. Vice President Mike Pence watches as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks before signing a proclamation for National Pearl Harbor Day in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 7, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua RobertsMaliki comments were made before an Arab League meeting in Cairo to discuss President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and after Abbas said Washington could no longer be a peace broker. “We will seek a new mediator from our Arab brothers and the international community, a mediator who can help with reaching a two-state solution,” Maliki told reporters in Cairo.

