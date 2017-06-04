Pakistan’s Sindh province recruits 40 women to be deployed for counter-terrorism

You are here:
WorldIANSJun, 04 2017 12:20:25 IST

Islamabad: Police in Pakistan's Sindh province, for the first time ever, have recruited 40 women in its Counter-Terrorism Department and Rapid Response Force, the media reported on Sunday.

Not only women from major cities but also from rural backgrounds were selected after various tests, interviews and medical examination, police officials told Dawn news on Saturday, adding that they would receive training from Pakistan Army.

Representational image. Reuters

After six months of training, the women recruited as police constables would be part of the regular police force.

"After advertisement in newspapers in October 2016, a total of 50,562 candidates applied for the post of constables and finally 30,821 appeared in physical test," said an official citing details of the recruitment process.

"After different tests, interviews and medical examination finally 1,507 were selected who would be joining the force soon. The new recruits would become part of regular force hopefully after six-month training," he said.

The official termed the recruitment of women as a "positive sign".

According to the National Police Bureau, out of 391,364 police personnel across Pakistan, only 5,731 are women, reports Dawn news.


Published Date: Jun 04, 2017 12:20 pm | Updated Date: Jun 04, 2017 12:20 pm

