Pakistan's Punjab assembly unanimously adopts resolution to take Kashmir issue to the UN

Lahore: Pakistan's Punjab Assembly on Monday unanimously adopted a resolution demanding the federal government to immediately take up the issue of violence in Kashmir to the UN and request the world body to intervene.

The resolution was tabled by Opposition Leader Mian Mahmoodur Rashid in the Punjab Assembly's session on Monday.

The resolution condemned the killing of Hizbul Mujaheedin commander Sabzar Bhatt and other militants last week.

"This House shares the grief of the victim families, expresses solidarity with the Kashmiris," the resolution said.

It said, "The House demands the federal government to immediately take up the recent killings of Kashmiris at the hands of the India forces to the UN requesting it to intervene and stop the bloodshed in the valley.

It added,"Besides, the Pakistani government must raise this issue at other international forums to provide relief to the Kashmiris who are struggling for their freedom."

The assembly passed the resolution unanimously.

The opposition leader also demanded removal of Pakistan Kashmir Committee chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman for doing no service to the Kashmir cause."The federal government is spending Rs 2 billion annually on the Kashmir Committee which has completely failed to deliver as its performance is zero," he said.