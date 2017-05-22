Pakistan's decision to move ICJ over Kashmir issue is impractical, says Congress leader PC Chacko

In answer to Pakistan's alleged plan to move the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to find a solution to the Kashmir issue, Congress on Monday said that it was an impractical move.

According to The Indian Express, Congress leader PC Chacko said, “A long-pending issue like Kashmir is not one to be solved by the ICJ. This is not practical since the two cases are very different from one another."

Chacko added that the Kashmir issue can only be resolved through bilateral talks and Pakistan is highly mistaken to think that ICJ can solve it.

The Congress leader said that in the matter of execution of Kulbhushan Jadhav, India had no choice but to approach the ICJ since consular access was denied. Earlier in May, the Ministry of External Affairs said that since Kashmir is an issue of “terrorism” India wants to resolve it bilaterally with Pakistan.

According to Deccan Chronicle, local media reports published in Pakistan said that top authorities in its government are seeking to move the ICJ to find a solution to the dispute with India over Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, the bone of contention between the two countries.

Earlier, Congress welcomed the ICJ decision that put a hold on Pakistan's execution of alleged spy Kulbhushan Jadhav and said that the neighbouring country must respect the order. Party leader Anand Sharma said that the ICJ order was a matter of great relief for the people of India.

Sharma also slammed Pakistan over remarks of its Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria that ICJ has no jurisdiction to hear the case concerning Jadhav. "Pakistan's refusal to accept its jurisdiction betrays a mindset of disrespect to the Vienna Convention which Pakistan has brazenly violated," Sharma had said.