Pakistan's Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar apologises for remarks comparing length of speech to woman's skirt

World PTI Jan 25, 2018 08:40:53 IST

Islamabad: Pakistan's Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Wednesday apologised over his remarks comparing the length of a speech to that of a woman's skirt, following an outcry by women rights groups.

Pakistan's Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar. Image courtesy: Pakistan Supreme Court website

Nisar, during a speech delivered in Karachi on 13 January, quoted former British prime minister Winston Churchill as saying that "a good speech should be like a woman's skirt; long enough to cover the subject and short enough to create interest".

Women's Action Forum (WAF) in a letter to Nisar, castigated his skirt remarks.

The chief justice during hearing of case said he was sorry if his words hurt anyone in the Pakistan.

"Women are more than 50 percent of our population and I cannot even think of hurting them with my words," he said.


Published Date: Jan 25, 2018 08:40 AM | Updated Date: Jan 25, 2018 08:40 AM

