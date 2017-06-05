Pakistani forces kill 12 Islamic State terrorists in southwestern Balochistan province

You are here:
WorldIANSJun, 05 2017 07:59:52 IST

Islamabad: Pakistani security forces have killed 12 hardcore terrorists in southwestern Balochistan province, the military said on Sunday.

Representational image. AP

An intelligence-based operation was conducted in Mastung, some 50 kilometre south of Quetta, the provincial capital, over the past two days, Xinhua quoted an army statement as saying.

"Terrorists were hiding inside a cave for planning, coordination and execution of terrorist activities in Balochistan," the statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations of Pakistan army said.

"During exchange of fire 12 hardcore terrorists have been killed. Five security officials, including 2 officers, got injured," the army said.

The statement did not say which group the terrorists belonged to, however, local media quoted official sources as saying that the terrorists belonged to Daesh or the Islamic State.

The army said more details about the operation will be shared with the media later.


Published Date: Jun 05, 2017 07:45 am | Updated Date: Jun 05, 2017 07:59 am

