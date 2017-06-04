You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News
  3. Pakistan: Woman guns down hubby for sexually abusing daughter-in-law

Pakistan: Woman guns down hubby for sexually abusing daughter-in-law

WorldPTIJun, 04 2017 20:22:15 IST

Peshawar: A man was shot dead in Pakistan allegedly by his wife who accused him of raping their daughter-in-law in the absence of her soldier husband, in what local media described as a "rare incident of honour killing".

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

Begum Bibi, who lived in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Shangla village, said she killed Gulbar Khan because "he didn't respect family and relations".

She claimed that Khan had been repeatedly assaulting their daughter-in-law for the past three months, the Express Tribune reported.

The rape victim's husband, a Frontier Crops soldier, said he knew his wife's ordeal "but due to parental respect, I couldn't kill him, but informed my mother that I will leave home after my return" from training, the report said.

Khan was sleeping when his wife opened fire on him with a pistol with their daughter-in-law's assistance, police said.

Begum said that Khan, in the absence of their son, forced his wife into an "illicit relationship" and the practice continued for three months, the report added.

"I decided to kill him when he refused to give up his evil practice," Begum said.

Police yesterday produced Begum, her daughter-in-law and son before a court which remanded them to judicial custody.


Published Date: Jun 04, 2017 08:22 pm | Updated Date: Jun 04, 2017 08:22 pm







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 5AUS Vs BAN
2Jun 6ENG Vs NZ
3Jun 7PAK Vs SA
4Jun 8IND Vs SL
5Jun 9NZ Vs BAN
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores